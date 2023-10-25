Cocktails, shots fired in Ashulia over satellite cable service

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 October, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2023, 10:31 pm

3 people were injured in the incident

Three people were injured when shots were fired during a scuffle over satellite TV service business between two groups in Kathgara area of Ashulia, Dhaka on Wednesday (25 October).

Locals said four or five cocktails also exploded at the spot.

The injured are Saidur Rahman Sarkar, 50, Manik Sarkar, 38, and Sharif Sarkar, 36.

Dhaka District Police Additional Superintendent of Police (Savar Circle) Md Shahidul Islam told The Business Standard, "We came to know that the incident occurred over satellite cable business. The matter is under investigation."

The injured are undergoing treatment at Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar, he added.

Manik Sarkar, one of the injured, said, "For quite some time, Ashru and his men were causing trouble in various ways, including cutting the wires of our lines to take over our satellite cable business. Ashru had called us to his office to resolve the issue.

"This evening, we sat in a meeting with Ashru in the Kathgara area. At one point both sides got agitated. When we walked out of the meeting, Asru and his men started firing towards us from behind. A total of 3 people including me got shot in their firing."

 

