Coast Guard seizes 6.4 crore meters of fishing nets

The Bangladesh Coast Guard has seized about 6.4 crore meters of fishing nets in various operations in the coastal areas and rivers across the country to protect Hilsa breeding grounds.

These nets were seized in 3049 operations conducted in the last 22 days, said Media Officer of Coast Guard Head Office Lieutenant Khandakar Munif Toki on Monday.

The estimated price of the seized illegal nets is Tk233.64 crore.

The nets were burnt in the presence of local administrations, law enforcers and fisheries officers. The seized fish were distributed among the deprived and some orphanages, Khandaker Munif added.

During the operations, 9,832 kilograms of Hilsa fish and 115 boats were seized. 257 fishermen were also detained and were jailed for various terms through the Mobile Court.

The operation was driven marking the Mother Hilsa Conservation Campaign which started from 4 October and ended on 25 October.