Coast Guard seizes 5 lakh illegal fishing nets

The nets seized were burnt and destroyed in front of the senior upazila fisheries officer and assistant commissioner (land)

The Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) seized five lakh illegal fishing nets – locally known as "China duari net" – worth around Tk250 crore, during a raid in the Bilaspur area of Dohar upazila of Dhaka.

The nets were seized in an operation conducted on Friday, said BCG Headquarters Media Officer, Lieutenant Commander Khandakar Munif Toki.

He said, "On the basis of secret information, the Coast Guard conducted an operation in the Bilaspur area near the Padma River. During the operation, two factories producing China duari nets and 40 warehouses in the area were searched. Approximately five lakh new China Duari nets were found and seized."

The nets seized in the drive were set on fire in the presence of the senior upazila fisheries officer and assistant commissioner (land), he added.