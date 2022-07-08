Coast Guard seizes 5 lakh illegal fishing nets

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 07:05 pm

Related News

Coast Guard seizes 5 lakh illegal fishing nets

TBS Report
08 July, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The nets seized were burnt and destroyed in front of the senior upazila fisheries officer and assistant commissioner (land)

The Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) seized five lakh illegal fishing nets – locally known as "China duari net" – worth around Tk250 crore, during a raid in the Bilaspur area of Dohar upazila of Dhaka.

The nets were seized in an operation conducted on Friday, said BCG Headquarters Media Officer, Lieutenant Commander Khandakar Munif Toki.

He said, "On the basis of secret information, the Coast Guard conducted an operation in the Bilaspur area near the Padma River. During the operation, two factories producing China duari nets and 40 warehouses in the area were searched. Approximately five lakh new China Duari nets were found and seized."

The nets seized in the drive were set on fire in the presence of the senior upazila fisheries officer and assistant commissioner (land), he added.

Top News

Illegal Fishing Nets / seized / bangladesh coast guard / China duari net

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bobby Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

Who would replace Boris Johnson? Here are his likely successors

6h | Panorama
Shakti Bidyalaya runs mass education programmes among street and slum children. Photo: Courtesy

Banglar Pathshala: In search for the true meaning of education

9h | Panorama
Special recipes for Eid-ul-Azha 2022

Special recipes for Eid-ul-Azha 2022

9h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Power cuts are back. Was this inevitable?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How effective was 100% electrification

How effective was 100% electrification

9h | Videos
How to achieve success in life

How to achieve success in life

9h | Videos
New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

22h | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM