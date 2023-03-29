Coast Guard rescues 12 Chinese nationals from sea after receiving call from 999

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 10:00 pm

Related News

Coast Guard rescues 12 Chinese nationals from sea after receiving call from 999

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 10:00 pm
Coast Guard rescues 12 Chinese nationals from sea after receiving call from 999

The Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 12 Chinese sailors from an overturned lifeboat of a Chinese vessel off Chattogram's Bhatiari coast in the Bay of Bengal.

The Coast Guard's eastern region launched the rescue operation after receiving a call from the national emergency service 999, said Bangladesh Coast Guard Eastern Operations Officer Russell Miah.

"On Tuesday afternoon, Chinese mother vessel 'Kang Huan-1' was stationed at Chittagong's Bhatiari coast in the Bay of Bengal. While 12 Chinese sailors were descending into the sea from the ship in a lifeboat, the lifeboat fell into the sea and capsized due to an accident. The boat drifted about 200 yards away from Alpha anchorage," he said.

At that time, the sailor of a lighter ship named NDE-14, who was in a nearby position, called the national emergency service 999 and reported the matter, he added.

On receiving the information, a Coast Guard patrol vessel in the eastern region rescued the Chinese sailors and after providing first aid sent them back safely to the mother vessel.

According to Chattogram port data, the ship 'Kang Huan-1' left Mina SAQR port of United Arab Emirates and arrived at Chattogram port on 18 March.

Top News

bangladesh coast guard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Gandhi is such an asset for the BJP, why has he just been thrown out of India’s Parliament? Photo: Reuters

Modi's Rahul playbook is a tale of unchecked populism

10h | Panorama
From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

11h | Panorama
Schools are also places of safety for children, keeping children away from exploitation and violence. Photo: TBS

Building better futures: What it means to make our schools safe and secure

12h | Thoughts
Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

11h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

2h | TBS SPORTS
Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

3h | TBS Stories
Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

5h | TBS Stories
How many US military bases are there in the world?

How many US military bases are there in the world?

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year