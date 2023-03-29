Coast Guard rescues 12 Chinese nationals from sea after receiving call from 999

The Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 12 Chinese sailors from an overturned lifeboat of a Chinese vessel off Chattogram's Bhatiari coast in the Bay of Bengal.

The Coast Guard's eastern region launched the rescue operation after receiving a call from the national emergency service 999, said Bangladesh Coast Guard Eastern Operations Officer Russell Miah.

"On Tuesday afternoon, Chinese mother vessel 'Kang Huan-1' was stationed at Chittagong's Bhatiari coast in the Bay of Bengal. While 12 Chinese sailors were descending into the sea from the ship in a lifeboat, the lifeboat fell into the sea and capsized due to an accident. The boat drifted about 200 yards away from Alpha anchorage," he said.

At that time, the sailor of a lighter ship named NDE-14, who was in a nearby position, called the national emergency service 999 and reported the matter, he added.

On receiving the information, a Coast Guard patrol vessel in the eastern region rescued the Chinese sailors and after providing first aid sent them back safely to the mother vessel.

According to Chattogram port data, the ship 'Kang Huan-1' left Mina SAQR port of United Arab Emirates and arrived at Chattogram port on 18 March.