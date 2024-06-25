Coast Guard provides free medical treatment, medicine in Saint Martin

Bangladesh Coast Guard has provided medical treatment, medicine to residents of Saint Martin.

The media officer of the Coast Guard Headquarters Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi gave this information.

He said since its inception till now, Bangladesh Coast Guard has come forward for the various needs of the underprivileged people of the coast/char area. Bangladesh Coast Guard has been providing free medical services to poor and low-income people through medical campaigns.

Bangladesh Coast Guard ship named "Kamruzzaman" conducted a medical campaign in Saint Martin Island under Teknaf police station of Cox's Bazar district from 10:00am to 1:30pm today (25 June) to provide health services to the coastal people.

During this time, doctors and medical assistants of Bangladesh Coast Guard provided free medical services and necessary medical supplies to a total of 230 helpless, poor, distressed people including children.

He further said that Lt Commander Muhtadin Islam, (ex), BN and Surgeon Lt. Naeem Hasan, AMC were present in the programme of providing free medical services and necessary medical supplies.