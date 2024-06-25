Coast Guard provides free medical treatment, medicine in Saint Martin

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 04:32 pm

Related News

Coast Guard provides free medical treatment, medicine in Saint Martin

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 04:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Coast Guard has provided medical treatment, medicine to residents of Saint Martin.

The media officer of the Coast Guard Headquarters Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi gave this information.

He said since its inception till now, Bangladesh Coast Guard has come forward for the various needs of the underprivileged people of the coast/char area. Bangladesh Coast Guard has been providing free medical services to poor and low-income people through medical campaigns.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh Coast Guard ship named "Kamruzzaman" conducted a medical campaign in Saint Martin Island under Teknaf police station of Cox's Bazar district from 10:00am to 1:30pm today (25 June) to provide health services to the coastal people.

During this time, doctors and medical assistants of Bangladesh Coast Guard provided free medical services and necessary medical supplies to a total of 230 helpless, poor, distressed people including children.

He further said that Lt Commander Muhtadin Islam, (ex), BN and Surgeon Lt. Naeem Hasan, AMC were present in the programme of providing free medical services and necessary medical supplies.

Corporates

Coast guard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

2h | Features
Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

5h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dr. Yunus continuously evaded taxes: PM

1h | Videos
Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

2h | Videos

Hakimpuri Zorda owner Kaus Mia passed away

3h | Videos
The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

6h | Videos