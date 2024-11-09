Coast Guard provides free medical care to 200 children at St Martin's

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 05:32 pm

Related News

Coast Guard provides free medical care to 200 children at St Martin's

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 05:32 pm
Bangladesh Coast Guard set up a temporary medical camp at the St Martins Island on 9 Nov. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh Coast Guard set up a temporary medical camp at the St Martins Island on 9 Nov. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) today (9 November) provided free medical care and medicines to 200 underprivileged children at Saint Martin's Island in Cox's Bazar. 

To provide free treatment, the maritime law enforcement force set up a temporary medical camp at the Mansul Ali Ship at the Island, in the northeastern part of the Bay of Bengal, about 9-km south of the tip of the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf.

In this regard, Media Officer of the Coast Guard Headquarters Lt Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi said the programme was conducted by physicians and healthcare assistants of the BCG's Mansoor Ali vessel service throughout the day at St Martin's High School.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Taqi  further said since its inception, the Coast Guard has been carrying out various services, including medical care for the underprivileged and low-income people of the coast, islands and char areas. 

The initiative was carried out from 11:30am to 3pm today.

Surgeon Lieutenant Commander Zakir Hossain was present at that time.

 

Top News

bangladesh coast guard / free treatment / St Martin's Island

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

7h | Mode
11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

22h | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

1d | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How many megawatts of electricity are coming to Bangladesh from Nepal?

How many megawatts of electricity are coming to Bangladesh from Nepal?

39m | Videos
No further war possible: Iraq's foreign minister

No further war possible: Iraq's foreign minister

34m | Videos
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Article 370, fist fight breaks out

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Article 370, fist fight breaks out

1h | Videos
Why can't the Awami League hold rallies or meetings in the country?

Why can't the Awami League hold rallies or meetings in the country?

2h | Videos