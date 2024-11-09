Coast Guard provides free medical care to 200 children at St Martin's

Bangladesh Coast Guard set up a temporary medical camp at the St Martins Island on 9 Nov. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) today (9 November) provided free medical care and medicines to 200 underprivileged children at Saint Martin's Island in Cox's Bazar.

To provide free treatment, the maritime law enforcement force set up a temporary medical camp at the Mansul Ali Ship at the Island, in the northeastern part of the Bay of Bengal, about 9-km south of the tip of the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf.

In this regard, Media Officer of the Coast Guard Headquarters Lt Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi said the programme was conducted by physicians and healthcare assistants of the BCG's Mansoor Ali vessel service throughout the day at St Martin's High School.

Taqi further said since its inception, the Coast Guard has been carrying out various services, including medical care for the underprivileged and low-income people of the coast, islands and char areas.

The initiative was carried out from 11:30am to 3pm today.

Surgeon Lieutenant Commander Zakir Hossain was present at that time.