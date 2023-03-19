Coast guard organises free medical camp in Munshiganj

Bangladesh

Press Release 
19 March, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 07:19 pm

The Bangladesh Coast Guard organised a free medical camp to provide free medical services and necessary medical supplies to the people near the Gajaria project area adjacent to Naya-Baza, Gajaria upazila of Munshiganj. 

The event took place on Sunday, 19 March from 10am to 3pm, reads a press release. 

As per the release, Bangladesh Coast Guard has been working in the service of the helpless, poor, distressed people of the coast/grasslands. This free medical camp was another event in that cause. 

Coast Guard Headquarters Senior Medical Officer Surgeon Lieutenant Jasmine Akhter, and Medical Officer Surgeon Lieutenant Ahmed Rifat Tahmid, and local public representatives were present during this programme. 
 

