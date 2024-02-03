Coast Guard DG pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Newly appointed Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, the DG stood in silence for a moment, paying deep respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.

Later, he offered prayer seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs who tragically lost their lives on the fateful day of 15 August 1975.

A special prayer was also offered seeking longevity of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members.

The DG also signed the visitors' book at the Tungipara Mausoleum Complex.

Senior officers of Coast Guard headquarters, zonal commander west zone and other officers, among others, were present.