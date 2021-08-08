Coast guard detains 13 Indian fishermen over illegal intrusion

Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Coast Guard has seized a fishing trawler and detained 13 fishermen for illegally intruding into Bangladesh maritime boundary.

Confirming the matter, Bangladesh Coast Guard Media Officer Lt. Commander Aminul Haque said that patrol vessel CGS Shonar Bangla of Mongla Sea Port caught them fishing.

He said, "Ship Shonar Bangla which was patrolling the deep sea, spotted fishing boat FB Shwarnotara with 13 Indian fishermen who were fishing in the waters of Bangladesh within 19.5 nautical miles of Bangladesh-India waters."

The fishermen with Indian IDs were later handed over to the Mongla police station.