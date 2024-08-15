Coast guard case has St Martin's Island men go fugitive

A case filed by the Bangladesh Coast Guard under the Anti-Terrorism Act, related to a fatal boat capsizing, has led to most men on St Martin's Island fleeing.

The case stems from tensions that erupted on 24 July after a boat capsized in the Bay of Bengal along the Teknaf-St Martin's sea route, resulting in three deaths.

During the rescue operation, a conflict arose between the Coast Guard and local residents.

In response to the incident, on 27 July, St Martin's station commander of Coast Guard Lt Commander Anik Mahmud filed a case with Teknaf Police Station, naming 29 individuals and accusing 350 unidentified persons of involvement in the incident.

The case has been criticised as politically motivated, with lawyer Abdul Mannan filing a petition on behalf of the island's residents at the Senior Judicial Magistrate Court in Teknaf to dismiss it.

Judge Hamimun Tanzin has accepted the petition and directed the investigating officer, Inspector Md Abdul Baten of St Martin's Outpost, to take necessary legal action.

The lawyer said that the boat capsized when a group from St Martin's Island was traveling to Teknaf for an anti-discrimination student rally. Tensions escalated when the Coast Guard allegedly hindered rescue efforts, leading to an unfortunate altercation between local residents and the Coast Guard.

"Despite the requirement to obtain approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs for filing cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act, this step was reportedly overlooked. The case includes several individuals who have been allegedly targeted for political reasons," he added.

Among them is Faisal, whose brother died in the boat incident, as well as Nurul Alam, president of St Martin's BNP unit, vice president Abdur Rahman, and Nayeeb Amir Nur Ahmad of Jamaat-e-Islami.

The case has instilled fear among the residents of St Martin's Island, leaving it almost devoid of men.

Lawyer Abdul Mannan also said this development has prompted the petitioner to withdraw the case, especially after the President's recent statement against using baseless cases to harass citizens.

The court has ordered the investigating officer to take appropriate measures.

Khershed Alam, panel chairman of St Martin's union, said the tension caused by the Coast Guard's actions during the rescue operation was regrettable, and the residents are still mourning the loss of three lives.

"Withdrawing the case is essential to improving relations between the Coast Guard and the island's residents," he added.

Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Police Station Muhammad Osman Gani said that the police have not yet received court instructions on the matter but will act accordingly once they do.