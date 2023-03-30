Coalition of 12 countries concerned over recent reports of violence, intimidation against Bangladeshi journos 

Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) in Bangladesh has expressed concerns about the recent reports of violence against and intimidation of journalists in Bangladesh.

"We, the undersigned members of the Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) in Bangladesh, are concerned about recent reports of violence against and intimidation of journalists, including violence directed at reporters covering the Supreme Court elections, an assault on the brother of a London-based journalist for Al Jazeera, the attack of a Dhaka Tribune photojournalist, and the recent reported detention of a Prothom Alo journalist.

"We urge the authorities to investigate each of these instances promptly and impartially," said a press release issued by the MFC on Thursday (30 March).

The press release was signed by the undersigned members of MFC USA, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom (UK).

Earlier this morning, Prothom Alo's Savar correspondent Shamsuzzaman Shams was sent to court after being sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Besides, a DSA case was filed against the national daily's Editor Matiur Rahman late Wednesday (29 March). Shamsuzzaman Shams was also accused in this case, alongside his associate cameraperson and other unnamed persons.

On 15 March, over 10 journalists were injured following police attacks during the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) polls.

On 24 March, Dhaka Tribune's photojournalist Mahmud Hossain Opu was assaulted by the assistant commissioner of the Chawkbazar zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) while taking pictures of an Iftar market in Old Dhaka.