Coal transport from India's Guwahati to Bangladesh's Sirajganj to commence via inland waterways

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
11 December, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 09:23 am

Related News

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Coal transport from India's Pandu inland waterway port in Guwahati to Bangladesh is slated to begin soon.

The Indian side, with the move, aims to enhance cargo transport through inland waterways in their eastern and north-east region.

The coal movement will be undertaken from India's Pandu port to Bangladesh's Sirajganj port along the River Jamuna, reports Indian English daily Economic Times.

"The coal transport will commence shortly, currently we are looking into the custom formalities of the voyage to be undertaken," said Assistant Director at Inland Waterways Authority of India Mukul Jain was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

The coal stocks, collected from mines in Meghalaya, will be transported to several buyers in Bangladesh on a "free-on-board" basis via barges operated by private companies.

Also, the maiden steel cargo transport was undertaken by two barges carrying a consignment of 1,798 tonne steel products of Tata Steel Ltd from Haldia port in West Bengal to Pandu inland port via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route earlier this year.

Another important inland waterway port is Dhubri, located in lower Assam and close to the Bangladesh-India border. 

In the last few years, India's Dhubri port has emerged as a transit port for commodity transport to Bangladesh.

Inland waterways are considered the cleanest and cheapest mode for cargo transport compared to railways and roadways.

The river waterway system between India and Bangladesh has seen renewed focus in the last few years in order to enhance cargo transport between north east India and the rest of the country via Bangladesh.

According to a statement of India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, issued in March, to improve the navigability, two stretches of Indo-Bangladesh Protocol routes -- Sirajganj-Daikhowa and Ashuganj-Zakiganj -- are being developed at a cost of Rs305.84 crore (Rs1- Tk1.25) and the development of these stretches is expected to provide seamless navigation to northeast India via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route.

 

