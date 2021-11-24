Coal ship capsize at Mongla Port: Salvage operation resumes, 2 still missing

Salvage operations have resumed nine days after MV Fardin-1, a coal-laden vessel, sank on the River Pasur near the Mongla Port following a collision with another ship.

A Narayanganj-based 15-member rescue and diving team named "Bhai Bhai Salvage" first started extracting coal from the sunken ship on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Md Fallul Haque Khokon, owner of the sunken bulkhead, said, "The ship frame, however, will be rescued only after all the coal is extracted."

Md Chattar Hawlader, the head of the diving team, said, "It will take some for finish our salvage efforts due to silt deposition and a large amount of coal inside the ship."

Meanwhile, the two crew members who still remain missing have been identified as Jihad and Mohiuddin.

MV Fardin-1, carrying 600 tonnes of coal, sank on 16 November near the Sundarbans mangrove forest.

At least five people went missing following the tragic accident.

Authorities have recovered the dead bodies of three crew members so far.