A lighter vessel named MV Sajal Tanay-2 carrying coal sank in the Bay of Bengal near Bhasan Char.

The incident took place 12 nautical miles off the island after the vessel left Chattogram Port for Dhaka at around 9:30am Saturday (16 April).

Bangladesh Naval Force and the Coast Guard members rescued 11 sailors of the vessel five hours after the incident as they were floating in the sea, said Coast Guard East Zone Media Officer SM Tahsin Rahman.