CNG stations to remain closed from 6pm-10pm daily from Sunday

The government has decided to keep CNG filling stations closed for four hours every day from Sunday to increase gas supply for power generation.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Energy Ministry on Wednesday.

As per the meeting directives, the stations will be closed from 6pm to 10pm daily.

Mir Mohammad Aslam Uddin, deputy chief information officer of the ministry, said the new order will be effective from 19 September.

Earlier on Monday, the energy division had said in a press release that CNG filling stations would have to be closed for six hours every day from 5pm to 11pm to increase gas supply for power generation during peak hours.

Petrobangla had sat down with the CNG Owners Association on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of this decision.

At the meeting, the station owners proposed to keep the stations off for three hours from 6pm to 9pm.