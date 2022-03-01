CNG stations to remain closed for 5 hours instead of 4

A gas pump is seen in a car at a Shell gas station, after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline, in Washington, D.C., US, May 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters

PetroBangla has decided to keep the CNG stations closed from 6pm to 11pm everyday instead of the previous schedule of 6-10pm.

This restriction will be effective from today (1 March), reads a press release of Bangladesh Oil, Gas, and Mineral Corporation (PetroBangla).

The decision was taken to increase the supply of gas during the peak hours of electricity production in power plants, says PetroBangla.

On September 16 last year, the government had directed the CNG pumps owners to keep their pumps shut for 4 hours from 6pm to 10pm every day until further order against the nagging gas crisis across the country.

Energy industry insiders said the country has to import about 20% of its gas at high cost as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and re-gasify to supply the fuel to the local networks, reports UNB.

"The recent war between Russian and Ukraine has created further volatility on the global market which ultimately forced the authorities concerned to take such measures to reduce supply at CNG pumps," said an energy industry insider.