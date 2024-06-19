CNG auto-rickshaw driver killed in road crash while trying to escape police in Ctg

A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver died today (19 June) in a road crash while trying to escape the police on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Sitakunda.

Besides, the passenger on the auto-rickshaw was injured.

The deceased was identified as Mezbah Uddin, a resident of Telipara area of South Mahmudabad village in Barbakund union, and the injured passenger was identified as Arif of Sonarpara village in Kumira union.

The accident happened at around 1:30pm in the Magpukur area of Kumira Union when the Highway Police were conducting a drive against reckless speeding vehicles on the highway.

"Some vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, were driving recklessly. When we signalled an oil lorry to stop, the auto-rickshaw in front of it tried to escape at high speed, causing a crash," Bar Aulia Highway Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khokon Chandra Ghosh told The Business Standard.

"Both the passenger and the driver were rushed to the Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex," he added.

Medical Officer Nur Uddin Rashed said, "The driver was declared dead on arrival, and the injured passenger was in critical condition and sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for further treatment."