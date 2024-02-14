CMP to get eight new police stations to cope with expanding city

In a move to enhance law enforcement and address the growing needs of an expanding metropolis, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) is set to add eight new police stations to the existing 16 stations.

This development comes after prolonged discussions and planning aimed at accelerating crime eradication efforts in the city.

The proposal, which has garnered a positive response from the police headquarters, outlines the establishment of four police stations within Chattogram city limits and four more in the outskirts.

The decision to expand the police presence is seen as a strategic measure to cope with the challenges posed by the city's development and population growth.

CMP Deputy Commissioner (Estate and Building) SM Mostain Hossain told The Business Standard, "Because of development and population growth, we have proposed breaking up the 16 stations under our jurisdiction and establishing four new ones. Additionally, four areas in the city outskirts, currently under district police, will be brought under the CMP."

According to CMP, among the proposed police stations, two will be situated at either end of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel to ensure the security of the megastructure.

CMP's northern division will see the introduction of Mohra police station, while Kattoli police station will be established in the western division.

Recognising the significance of certain areas, four additional police stations are slated for Chattogram University, Madunaghat in Hathazari, Faujdarhat in Sitakunda, and Kalarpole in Karnaphuli.

Four of the new stations will focus on densely populated areas and industrial zones.

"The proposal for four city stations has been greenlighted by the Ministry of Home Affairs and awaits cabinet approval. The district station proposal, addressing concerns raised by local authorities, is currently under review at the ministry," said DC Mostain.

The move is also aimed at addressing the concerns of residents near the city who have been experiencing challenges accessing police services due to the distance from district stations.

The DC believes these new stations will significantly enhance crime management and security in the expanding metropolitan area.

This expansion initiative follows the establishment of four new police stations in the metropolitan area back in 2012, bringing the total number of police stations under CMP to 16. The police stations were Akbershah, EPZ, Karnaphuli, and Chawkbazar.