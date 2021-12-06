CMH Dhaka inaugurates newly built facilities, commemorative sculpture

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to inaugurate four newly built facilities and a commemorative sculpture in Dhaka Cantonment, on Monday (6 December).

The newly built facilities include an anesthesia outdoor unit, an ophthalmology theatre, a laser vision centre and a CIP lab.

The sculpture erected at CMH Dhaka commemorates the sacrifices made by members of the Bangladesh Army Medical Corps during the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh and those engaged in medical services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new anesthesia outdoor unit has segregated observation rooms and a number of waiting rooms for patients undergoing pre-surgical anesthesia check-ups.

The ophthalmology department has been created to provide medical care through transplantation, including complex and advanced ophthalmic medical services such as laser reflexive surgery among others.

The CIP lab aims to diagnose and provide advanced medical services for major diseases such as CIP-disorder.

CMH Dhaka is a tertiary level referral and training hospital of the Armed Forces.