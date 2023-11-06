CMCH morgue cleaner arrested after office assistant dies following altercation

An office assistant of the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) morgue succumbed to injuries on Monday following an altercation with a cleaner on Sunday evening.

Md Ilias, 47, died around 2pm today (6 November) while undergoing treatment at the CMCH, said Panchlaish police station Officer-in-Charge Santosh Kumar Chakma.

Samiran Kanti Nath, who works as a cleaner at the morgue, has been arrested over the incident, the OC said, adding that a legal process is underway.

According to CMCH officials, Ilias and Samiran got involved in an altercation over a trivial matter around 5pm on Sunday.

Ilias suffered a serious head injury when Samiran pushed him at one stage of the altercation.

He was rescued and admitted to CMCH where he was operated at night.