Closing ceremony of Bangladesh-US Navy CARAT held

The closing ceremony of 10 days long combined exercise 'Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2021' between Bangladesh Navy and US Navy held today at the School of Maritime Warfare and Tactics (SMWT) Auditorium.

The Exercise CARAT is the friendly navies stepped forward to address common Maritime Security issues and strengthen long lasting partnership.

Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (operation) Rear Admiral Ashraful Haque, was present as the chief guest while Earl R. Miller, US Ambassador to Bangladesh was present as the special guest. 

The programme was also presented by high officials of both Bangladesh and US Navy and the joint exercise was coordinated by the Commander BN Fleet.

Meanwhile, exercise CARAT is the largest naval exercise between US and Bangladesh Navy where members of both Navies participated in various exercises. A Littoral Combat Ship named 'USS Tulsa' had arrived in Bangladesh on December 6th and joined the exercises along with Bangladesh Navy Ships and Naval Aviation. 

Regarding the CARAT, some virtual meetings were held on the zoom platform topic on 'Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) program on maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), Maritime Aviation and a seminar on 'Women Peace and Security (WPS).

This maritime exercise is the part of the US Navy oldest and longest continually running regional exercise in South and South-East Asia, which strengthens partnerships between regional navies and enhances maritime security cooperation.

The ship USS Tulsa will leave the Chattogram Port on 11 December next.
 

