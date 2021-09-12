Closing ceremony of Bangladesh Army Water Sports Competition 2021 held in Rangpur cantonment

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 08:46 pm

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The concluding and prize-giving ceremony of Bangladesh Army Water Sports (swimming, water polo and diving) Competition 2021 was held at the Division Swimming Pool in Rangpur Cantonment on Sunday.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 66th Infantry Division and Area Commander of Rangpur area Major General SM Kamrul Hasan was present as the chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes among the winners, said an ISPR press release.

Senior officers of the Army, officers of various units of Rangpur Cantonment, Junior Commissioned Officers and officials of other ranks were also present in the closing ceremony of the competition.

A total of 14 teams from different formations participated in this competition.

In the competition, the Ghatail region team became the champion with 10 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze medals and the Jashore region team became the runner up with 7 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Corporal Faisal Ahmed of the Ghatail Region team was named as the best swimmer in the competition.

In the water polo competition, the Rangpur region team became the champion in water polo beating the Dhaka region's team.

Senior Warrant Officer Md Monir Hossain of the Rangpur region team was named the best player in water polo.

