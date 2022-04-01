Closing ceremony of 5th Runner President Cup Golf Tournament held

The 5th Runner President Cup Golf Tournament 2022 concluded at the Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday evening.

General Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff and President of Kurmitola Golf Club, was the chief guest at the Banquet Hall of Kurmitola Golf Club and distributed prizes among the winning golfers participating in the tournament, read an Inter-Services Public Relations (IRPR) press release on Friday.

The winning golfers in the tournament are: Champion SM Abdullah Farabi, Runner-up Brigadier General Shah-Nur-Jilani, and Ladies Winner Lee Young Kyung.

