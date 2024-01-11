A closer look at new Environment Minister Saber Hossain’s profile

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, a key figure in leading Bangladesh's efforts in global climate negotiations, has been appointed as the environment minister of the newly formed cabinet.

He has been a Member of Parliament for Dhaka-9 constituency since 2008.

Saber Hossain was appointed as the special envoy to the prime minister for climate change last year.

He was first inducted into the cabinet as a deputy minister in 1999 in Ministry of Shipping and later in Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives.

Saber served as the 28th president of the Geneva-based Inter-Parliamentary Union from 2014 to 2017, making history as the first and only Bangladeshi to hold this position.

In a distinguished career, Saber Hossain has excelled in various roles and responsibilities in parliament, government, political party and sports administration.

He was the organising secretary of Bangladesh Awami League from 2001-2008 responsible for Dhaka division and also the political secretary to Awami League president and the then Leader of the Opposition, Sheikh Hasina, during this period.

He also served as the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board from 1996 to 2001. Bangladesh Cricket Team gained Test status of International Cricket Council during his tenure.

As a lawmaker, Saber initiated the proposal for a new provision in the Constitution of Bangladesh relating to protection and improvement of the environment and biodiversity (Article 18A) as one of the fundamental principles of state policy.

He is a graduate of School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London and holds a joint honours degree in Economics and Politics as well as a diploma in Law from University of Westminster, United Kingdom having completed the academic stage for entry to the Bar.

He was also the chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and a Member of the Parliamentary Committee on Ministry of Planning in the 11th Parliament.