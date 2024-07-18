Closely monitoring situation around quota reform movement: NHRC calls for peaceful resolution

Guardians of some of the protesting students joined them in the capital's Mirpur 10. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is closely monitoring the ongoing quota reform movement led by students, expressing deep condolences for those killed in clashes.

In a statement today (18 July), the NHRC has urged the government to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured in the conflicts.

Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the NHRC, said, "Any loss of life and injury is tragic and undesirable. Every life is significant to the country, the nation, and the family. Each death must be thoroughly investigated to ensure justice, and the families of the deceased must receive appropriate support."

The rights body stressed the need for effective measures to ensure the safety and security of all students.

Dr Ahmed noted that ongoing judicial proceedings and directives from the highest court offer a hopeful prospect for resolving the quota reform crisis. He also emphasised mutual discussions to outline a sustainable and logical solution.

The NHRC called on all parties to avoid blockades, clashes, and violence, which exacerbate public suffering, and to work towards restoring peace and order.

"The NHRC urges all concerned to take effective steps to ensure the safety and security of every student," Dr Ahmed added.

"We believe that through sincere and comprehensive efforts from all parties, the desired solution to the arising problems will soon be resolved."