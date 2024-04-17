Closely monitor Iran-Israel situation, prepare to tackle possible negative impacts: PM tells cabinet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 04:58 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the cabinet to keep a close watch on how the Iran-Israel situation unfolds and to prepare for any possible impacts on Bangladesh if a war breaks out between the Middle Eastern countries.

She gave the directives during an unscheduled Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday (17 April) morning, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain told reporters in a briefing at the Secretariat in the afternoon.

"The Prime minister said the Iran-Israel conflict could have negative effects if it lasts for a long time. Ministries have been asked to keep an eye on the situation to see how the conflict might impact local sectors," Mahbub said.

"The premier also instructed us to prepare to deal with the effects of a probable war such as fuel price increase or any other kind of problems, so that necessary initiatives can be taken on time," added the cabinet secretary.

