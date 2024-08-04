Closed shops, thin traffic mark 1st day of non-cooperation movement

Vehicles were notably sparse on the capital's main roads, with shops and markets closed and attendance at government and private offices, including the Secretariat, very low.

Today marked the beginning of a non-cooperation movement initiated by student protesters demanding the government's resignation. Supporters of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement maintained a strong presence at strategic locations along major roads in the capital.

Law enforcement officers, as well as leaders and members of the ruling Awami League and its affiliated organisations, were also active on the streets.

Some public and private vehicles were seen on the roads until 10am, but the number decreased gradually with the rise of violence. By noon, hardly any public or private vehicles were visible on the roads.

In some areas, ambulances, media vehicles, law enforcement vehicles, and rickshaws were vandalised.

Protesting students blocked alleys in various residential areas of the capital and painted slogans and graffiti.

In Rampura, Banasree, Khilgaon, Shantinagar, Malibagh, Kakrail, Banglamotor, and Moghbazar, most shops and markets along the main roads were closed, and small traders were absent from the footpaths.

Most streets and lanes in Banasree were occupied by the agitators.

Around 10:30am, around 200 students gathered in front of the main gate of BRAC University, chanting slogans demanding the government's resignation. At this time, rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, motorcycles, and a few public transport vehicles were still on the road.

After 10-15 minutes, this group of BRAC University students joined a larger march of thousands at East West University in Aftabnagar, where students from various colleges and universities gathered and chanted anti-government slogans.

During this period, no law enforcement personnel or Awami League activists were visible in the Badda and Rampura areas.

As the day progressed, more people began converging on the streets of Badda and Rampura. By around 12:30pm, the protesters had completely blocked the road from Merul Badda Buddhist Temple to Rampura Bridge in front of East West University, halting all traffic.

Despite this, small groups of people and processions continued to be seen on some streets into the evening.

Due to the curfew, mosque microphones urged residents to leave the streets and stay at home.

A tensed Secretariat

Today, the environment at the Secretariat, the heart of the administration, was tense. While the number of officials and employees was normal, many displayed signs of anxiety and worry.

Extra security was in place at the Secretariat, with both police and the Ansar battalion overseeing the area. The gates were locked after 11am and the number of visitors was very low. By noon, the Secretariat premises were notably empty, with very few cars present.

An official said, "The office is open, so we have to come in. Many did not use the office car."

A Ministry of Public Administration official said he arrived by public transport. While everyone from his office reported to work, there was a noticeable sense of worry and anxiety among the staff.

Access to the Secretariat was tightly controlled all day today.

Around noon, a large crowd gathered on Topkhana Road near the Secretariat, and the sound grenades there created panic among the Secretariat's officials and employees.

Reportedly, many ministers had not arrived by noon. Officials from those offices explained that the ministers were absent due to scheduled programmes and meetings outside the Secretariat.

Some ministers and state ministers were reportedly present at a meeting of the National Security Affairs Committee at Ganobhaban.