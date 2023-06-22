Climate-smart agriculture project starts with $35m USAID funding

Implementation of the "Feed the Future Bangladesh Climate-Smart Agriculture Activity" project has started with $35 million funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The US-based organisation International Fertiliser Development Centre (IFDC) in collaboration with the agriculture ministry will implement the five-year (2023-2028) project, which was launched at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council yesterday.

In the opening ceremony, Agriculture Ministry Secretary Wahida Akter was the chief guest, and IFDC President and CEO Henk Van Duijn, and USAID Economic Growth Office Director Muhammad Khan were the special guests.

At the project, Ishrat Jahan, chief of party of the CSA Activity, said the project is estimated to save over 6 lakh tonnes of fertiliser, save fertiliser subsidy of $424 million and have incremental production of crops at 9.53 million tonnes.

The project involving $35 million is expected to generate a total profit of $3.25 billion at the end of its term. Nine lakh farmers will benefit from the project, said project officials at the programme.

The project has been taken up at a time when Bangladesh's agricultural sector is going through various challenges including climate change. The situation has worsened with supply disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine war. Small farmers in 21 districts in the southwestern part of the country are particularly at risk, said experts at the event.

Climate-smart technologies and practices aim to increase the small farmers' production capacity. These technologies will also reduce the use of fertilisers and save money, said the agriculturalists.

Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter said, "Climate-smart agriculture is our top priority, because it helps to increase the farmers' capacity. The southern region faces various problems including climatic weakness such as salinity. Various government agencies are working on it."

"We urge private organisations along with the government ones to come forward to solve the problems. We have to save the soil and water for our future generations. I thank IFDC for undertaking such a project," she added.

She also said the government is emphasising agricultural mechanisation.