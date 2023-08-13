Climate Promise-From Pledge to Impact' launched to Drive Ambitious Climate Action in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 09:43 pm

Climate Promise-From Pledge to Impact&#039; launched to Drive Ambitious Climate Action in Bangladesh

In a significant stride towards enhancing climate action and global efforts to combat climate change, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) of Bangladesh, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), launched  'Climate Promise-From Pledge to Impact' project on Sunday (13 August), in a hotel in Dhaka.

The project is supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany.

The primary objective of the workshop was to introduce key stakeholders to the Climate Promise project and garner their valuable insights and inputs. The workshop aimed to prepare a pragmatic work plan for the effective implementation of the project and contribute to the formulation of vital strategic documents that will set ambitious targets for climate action in Bangladesh.

The workshop featured a comprehensive overview of the Climate Promise project, outlining its critical interventions and expected outcomes. Stakeholders from various sectors had the opportunity to provide comments, suggestions, and recommendations to strengthen the efficiency of project implementation.

Dr Farhina Ahmed, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Special Guests included Mr Florian Höllen, Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Dhaka, and Mr Stefan Liller, Resident Representative of UNDP. Dr Abdul Hamid, Director General of the Department of Environment, chaired the event, ensuring the workshop's smooth proceedings.

Speaking at the workshop, Dr. Farhina Ahmed, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, said, "The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change is mandated for ensuring environmental and climate sustainability, conservation of forest and biodiversity, and of climate change impact management for citizens. I believe that the Climate Promise: From Pledge to Impact project will strengthen the ministry's efforts to implement NDC by commissioning research and diagnostics for exploring strategies of adopting a gender-sensitive circular economy and achieving NDC targets and Net Zero emissions."

Florian Höllen, Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Dhaka, and  Prasenjit Chakma, Assistant Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh, also spoke, among others. 

The workshop also facilitated technical group discussions involving stakeholders, where valuable insights were consolidated on critical topics such as adopting circular economy practices, strategies for achieving net-zero emissions, climate financing, and investment plans from a Bangladeshi perspective. These discussions aimed to foster collaborative thinking and develop actionable strategies that align with Bangladesh's commitment to mitigating climate change and transitioning toward sustainable development.

The Climate Promise-From Pledge to Impact project, launched as part of the UN Secretary-General's Climate Action Summit in 2019, aligns with Bangladesh's continued efforts to actively contribute to global collective action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With the project's implementation initiated in April 2023, the collaboration between MoEFCC and UNDP holds the promise of fostering significant positive change and reinforcing Bangladesh's commitment to achieving its ambitious targets.

The inception workshop marked a crucial step forward in uniting stakeholders and forging a path toward net-zero emissions, climate resilience, and sustainable development in Bangladesh. As the world moves towards COP29 in 2024, the outcomes of this workshop are expected to make a meaningful contribution to global climate action.

