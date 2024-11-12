Climate change a critical challenge for both Bangladeshis, Rohingyas: IRC

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is committed to enhancing resilience and helping both Bangladeshis and the Rohingyas adapt to environmental shocks, IRC Regional Vice President (Asia) Adnan bin Junaid said today (12 November).

"IRC recognises that climate change is a critical challenge for both the Rohingya and host communities in Cox's Bazar and southern Bangladesh, including Satkhira, Khulna, Barishal, and Patuakhali," he told UNB in an interview, adding that the hardship of these communities further exacerbates by climate-induced disasters like flooding, cyclones and extreme weather events.

The IRC senior leader said their strategies include disaster preparedness training for community members and local authorities, ensuring early warning systems are in place, and conducting evacuation drills.

"We also support climate-smart agriculture initiatives that improve food security and generate income for both refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar and Southern Bangladesh," he said.

Besides, Junaid said, they collaborate closely with the government of Bangladesh, local authorities and communities to develop Local Adaptation Plans (LAPAs) that address specific climate risks in regions like Satkhira and Barishal.

These plans prioritise sustainable resource management, climate risk reduction and community participation to create long-term strategies for managing the impacts of climate change.

"Additionally, we are expanding our impact through cash transfer programmes, providing direct financial assistance to the most vulnerable populations in Cox's Bazar and southern Bangladesh," Junaid said.

The IRC advocates for global support for climate adaptation funding and policies to help reduce vulnerability.

"Through these efforts, we aim to strengthen resilience, ensuring that both refugees and host populations can thrive despite the compounded challenges of climate change," Junaid said.

In line with their broader goals, the IRC Vice President said they are also advocating for increased global attention to the climate crisis in Bangladesh, calling for stronger international support for climate adaptation funding, resilience-building programs and policy changes that can help reduce the vulnerability of at-risk populations, including refugees and host communities.

"Looking ahead, we are excited to build on our initiatives in climate adaptation, climate-smart agriculture, and green skills development. By leveraging our expertise from 44 countries, we will enhance coordination among donors, organisations, government entities and local communities," he said.

Through this collaborative approach, the IRC aims to ensure that the Rohingya and host populations in Cox's Bazar and Southern Bangladesh are not only able to survive but also thrive in the face of the climate crisis while building long-term resilience for future generations.

Responding to a question, Junaid said as the Rohingya crisis enters its eighth year, the IRC is adapting its strategy to ensure sustainable support despite declining international funding and the prolonged displacement of Rohingya communities.

Recognising the complexity of the situation, he said, they are focusing on short-term programmes to ensure basic services and long-term resilience building for both the Rohingya and host communities.

This includes strengthening partnerships with local actors and authorities to ensure the continuity and effectiveness of services.

"By prioritising community-based approaches, we are enhancing local capacity to respond to ongoing needs while creating more sustainable solutions," he said.

In response to the funding challenges, the IRC is also advocating for flexible, long-term funding commitments from donors to ensure that programs can continue without disruption.

"We are expanding efforts to mobilize resources from a diverse range of funding sources, including through public-private partnerships, to address the growing needs of the Rohingya and host populations," he said.

IRC is focusing on strengthening resilience through programs that promote livelihoods, education, mental health support, protection and climate adaptation, ensuring that the affected communities can withstand shocks and improve their long-term prospects.

By adapting to the shifting landscape of humanitarian aid, the IRC aims to continue its support for those in need while advocating for sustained global attention to the crisis.

Responding to a question, Junaid said IRC believes that the resolution of the Rohingya crisis lies in Myanmar, however, the current conditions in Myanmar, especially in Rakhine State, remain volatile and conflict-ridden, making safe repatriation highly challenging.

Given the geopolitical complexities, he said, a realistic approach to the Rohingya crisis must consider sustainable alternatives to repatriation that uphold the dignity, self-reliance, and resilience of Rohingya communities while also supporting host communities.

From a humanitarian perspective, the IRC encourages measures that include providing accredited education, vocational training and skills development programmes for Rohingya communities.

"Such initiatives, led by the government of Bangladesh in collaboration with humanitarian actors, would empower Rohingya communities with the skills needed to support themselves and meaningfully contribute to local economies," he said.

By empowering Rohingya communities with skills, education, and inclusion in local economies, he said, they can support a long-term vision for stability and resilience for both Rohingya and host communities.