Climate advocates place 5-point demand for govt delegation to CoP26

Climate advocates have recently placed a five-point demand, including securing additional funding from developed countries to mitigate climate change impacts, for the government delegation set to join the Cop26 UN Climate Change Conference due to take place later this month.

The demands also include continued revision of Nationally Determined Conditions (NDCs) by developed and polluter countries based on their fair contribution and economic volume in order to keep global temperature below 1.5 degrees celsius, additional funding by developed countries to mitigate and adapt to loss and damage, streamlining the Green Climate Fund (GCF) funding process, and ensuring appropriate technologies for the most vulnerable countries to support their resilience in both mitigation and adaptation contexts.

The demands were placed by Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of Equity and Justice Working Group, Bangladesh (EquityBD) during an online seminar titled "CoP26: Government position and CSO (Civil Society Organisation) perspectives" on Thursday, according to a press statement.

Also speaking at the seminar, Mirza Sawkat Ali, director of the Department of Environment said the government has drafted a proposal for CoP26, stating the country's position on climate change.

"The government's position is primarily focused on finance and technology, and we will endeavour to reach a consensus to balance the GCF fund for adaptation by 50%," he added.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, joined the seminar as its chief guest. The event was jointly organised by six organisations including the COAST foundation and EquityBD.

Saber Hossain said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will urge developed countries to adhere to realistic targets of greenhouse gas emission reduction.