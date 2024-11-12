Clean water: 3 million Dhaka dwellers to benefit from partnership with Denmark

Bangladesh

UNB
12 November, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 07:06 pm

Related News

Clean water: 3 million Dhaka dwellers to benefit from partnership with Denmark

UNB
12 November, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 07:06 pm
Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Christian Brix Moller called on Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Adviser AF Hassan Ariff today (12 November). Photo: UNB
Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Christian Brix Moller called on Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Adviser AF Hassan Ariff today (12 November). Photo: UNB

Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Christian Brix Moller has reiterated Danish support for addressing the need for clean water for the increasing population in Dhaka.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the government of Bangladesh in Saidabad Water Treatment Plant Project, Phase III," said Ambassador Moller when he met with interim government adviser AF Hassan Ariff today (12 November).

Once completed and in operation, the Phase III of the treatment plant will serve an additional 3 million Dhaka dwellers with treated and clean surface water instead of ground water.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This initiative addressed the needs of communities in Bangladesh and also strengthens the partnership between the two countries, said the Embassy.

Representatives from Local Government Division, Department of Public Health Engineering and Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Dhaka WASA) were also present during the meeting.

Denmark has been a long standing and trusted partner of Dhaka WASA and continues to expand its partnership.

Through a series of Saidabad Water Treatment Plant projects under Dhaka WASA, Denmark is supporting strategies for shifting from ground water usage to surface water sources, and is financing the design and construction of the treatment plant in its third phase.

This will lead to additional capacity of the plant to treat 450,000 cubic meter water per day. In addition, the sludge treatment plant will be designed to serve the full capacity of the entire plant.

The financing amount from Denmark is up to $300 million including a grant of $92 million, making it the largest water infrastructure financing project globally for the Danida Sustainable Infrastructure Finance in Copenhagen.

Denmark / Saidabad Water Treatment Plant / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

2d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1d | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

55m | Videos
ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

4h | Videos
ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

4h | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

5h | Videos