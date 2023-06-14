Class-7 student dies of heat stroke, 5 fall sick in Khulna

A student of class-7 died and five others fell sick from heat stroke on Tuesday in different schools under Dumuria and Rupsa upazilas of Khulna district.

The deceased was identified as Surjit Basak, son of Anupati Basak, a class 7 student at Kalibari Secondary School.

According to family sources, Surjit went to school on Tuesday morning. But on the way, he fell sick in the sweltering heat.

He was taken to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.

Dumuria Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Koni Mia confirmed the death of Surjit Basak due to "cardiac arrest."

Meanwhile, five students of Kajdia Secondary Girls School in Rupsa upazila fell sick from excessive heat due to load shedding during an examination. They were taken to the Upazila Health Complex.

Chand Sultana, head teacher of the school, said, "Due to load shedding and intense heat, the students started feeling sick and lost consciousness in the exam hall. They were immediately taken to the Upazila Health Complex."