1 killed, 43 injured in countrywide clashes over war criminal Sayeedi's burial

One killed, 13 injured in a clash in Chakaria

15 police personnel injured in Cox's Bazar clash

20 injured, over 30 arrested in Chattogram

Protest took place opposing Sayeedi's burial in Khulna

At least one person was killed and 43 others injured after clashes erupted in various parts of the country, including Dhaka, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, centring the namaz-e-janaza and burial of Jamaat leader and convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, who passed away last night at the BSMMU.

The deceased has been identified as Forkan, 60, son of Abdul Fazal of Chakaria municipality, confirmed Iftekharul Islam, on-duty doctor at Chakaria Upazila Health Complex.

"He died before reaching the hospital. There were four injury marks on his head. The injuries look like gunshot wounds," he said.

Another four injured from gunshots are also under treatment at the health complex, Iftekharul added.

Earlier on the day, Chakaria police station's duty officer Selim Mia said one has been killed and 13 others were injured during a clash with police in Chakaria on Tuesday afternoon.

Several vehicles including police vans were also vandalised during the clash, said Chakaria police station's Officer-in-Charge Javed Mahmud.

However, Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police Mahfuzul Islam said police did not fire any bullets.

"In the afternoon, [Jamaat] brought out a procession after finishing the Gayebana Janaza [of war criminal Sayeedi]. When they saw the police car, they started throwing bricks and stones. In self-defence, the police fired tear gas and charged with batons. At one point, some vehicles including a police car and upazila family planning officer's car were vandalised," he told The Business Standard.

When asked about the death of the Jamaat activist, the police officials said, "It is not clear where he was actually. The police had tear shells, not bullets. How he died is a matter of investigation. Details will be given after the post-mortem."

The superintendent of police also said seven injured policemen have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Besides, at least 15 police officials were injured in a clash with Jamaat supporters that took place around 3pm in Barbakia Bazar in the district's Pekua, said Pekua police station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Omar Haider.

Meanwhile, in Chattogram, the leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami clashed with police as the law enforcers barred them from holding a Gayebana Janaza (funeral in absentia), leaving at least 15 people injured and over 30 arrested.

Earlier, Jamaat supporters clashed with police in the capital's Shahbag when Sayeedi's body was being moved to Pirojpur earlier this morning.

Demanding his first namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers) to be held in Dhaka, supporters of Sayeedi blocked the ambulance carrying his body as it attempted to leave Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for Pirojpur at 3am on Tuesday (15 August).

At 5am, supporters of Sayeedi got into a clash with police. The ambulance later left for Pirojpur at around 5:30am with the help of police.

Meanwhile, protests have started against the decision to bury the body of Delwar Hossain Sayeedi in Khulna.

The protest started around 11pm at Darul Quran Siddiqia Kamil madrasa in Siddiqia Mohalla under Sonadanga police station in Khulna city. It is widely known as the madrasa of "Sayeedi Saheb" in Khulna.

The protesters said they came to know that the body will be buried in the graveyard on the premises of the madrasa. They said Sayeedi's body will not be allowed to be buried in the graveyard as he had been convicted as a war criminal.

Nazrul Islam, a local, filed a general diary with Sonadanga police station, seeking the help of the police to ensure Sayeedi is not buried there.

In the general diary, Nazrul mentioned his father had donated land for the graveyard, mosque and madrasa during his life, Officer-in-charge of Sonadanga police station Momtajul Huq told The Business Standard.

However, the Imam of Darul Quran Siddiqia Kamil Madrasa Jame Mosque Asaduzzaman said Sayeedi wanted to be buried in Khulna.

"The madrasa was established in 1983 by Delawar Hossain Sayeedi to spread madrasa education in Khulna city. As per his wish, there are designated places for Sayeedi and his wife's graves. After getting the news of his death, we held an emergency meeting in the madrasa with committee members and local dignitaries," Asaduzzaman added.

He also said Sayeedi's son is coming to the country from the US and it will all depend on what the family wants.

Sayeedi's conviction in crimes against humanity

Sayeedi was arrested in 2010 after being accused of hurting religious sentiments. On 2 August of the same year, he was arrested over allegations of crimes against humanity.

He was subsequently charged and sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh on 28 February 2013, after he was found guilty of eight out of twenty alleged charges regarding the Liberation War.

His crimes included passing secret information to the Pakistani Army, rape, arson and loot.

'Face on the moon' and the violence that followed

Following the verdict, Jamaat immediately called a strike that soon turned violent and claimed the lives of nearly 70 people.

Just days after the clash began, Basherkellaa, a Facebook page operated by Jamaat-Shibir, published a superimposed photo of Sayeedi on the moon that resulted in a second wave of violence.

For many, this was an omen to free Sayeedi at any cost.

Posted from an account named Carbon Tasnimâ of Faridpur, the photo was widely circulated by Jamaat activists through cell phones and computers.

"From late Friday (1 March 2013) night to early Saturday (2 March 2013), people from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia saw Sayeedi's face (on the moon). Such an image is God's sign that true devotees are honoured in different ways," the caption read.

For those who did not have access to the internet, announcements were made from local mosques through loudspeakers in different parts of the country, according to media reports.

The pro-Jamaat campaigners also pasted Sayeedi's photo on the national flag, propagating through social media that he was not a war criminal.

While Islamic scholars condemned the use of that particular photo, Jamaat-Shibir activists succeeded to garner huge support for Sayeedi's release. Another round of violence gripped the country.

In September 2014, the Supreme Court commuted his sentence to life imprisonment.

But later on 17 February 2018, he was again sentenced to death for his crimes against humanity during the Liberation War by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.