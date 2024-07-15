Clashes following alleged BCL attack on quota protesters leave 2 CU students injured

Chhatra League activists reportedly attacked anti-quota protesters at the Chittagong University at around 3:30pm on the Shaheed Minar and Kata Pahar Road on the campus on 15 July. Photo: Collected

A chase and counter chase took place between Chittagong University students and members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) this afternoon which left two people seriously injured.

Chhatra League activists reportedly attacked anti-quota protesters at the Chittagong University at around 3:30pm on the Shaheed Minar and Kata Pahar Road on the campus.

Prior to this, the protestors were traveling by a city-bound shuttle train. Onboard was Talat Mahmud Rafi, one of the coordinators of the students' movement. At around 2:30pm, BCL men reportedly stopped the train, forced him out and then dragged him over to the proctor office to demand that he be expelled.

The BCL claimed that as Talat Mahmud Rafi was admitted to the university under the freedom fighter quota and he joined the anti-quota movement, he has no right to study in the university.

Speaking to TBS, Talat Mahmud Rafi said, "Today, at 3:30pm, the shuttle train was stopped to halt our movement…I was forcibly taken to the proctor's office by the BCL. You all have seen how I have been treated. The university administration failed to provide me with security."

In response, Partha Pratim Barua, former organising secretary of the Chittagong University Chhatra League, said, "We did not stop the shuttle train. It might have happened due to some mechanical issues. [However] Some things happened [after that] without us knowing."

As of 4:30 pm, students of Chittagong University (CU) and its affiliated colleges have been staging demonstrations at Sholoshahar railway station in Chattogram. Photo: Collected

At around 11:00pm last night, Chhatra League allegedly attacked protesting students of the Chittagong University after they brought out processions and rallies criticising a comment made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier on the day, where she said, "If the grandchildren of freedom fighters don't get quota benefits, will those then go to the grandchildren of Rajakars?

According to students, a student of political science named Suman was beaten up under the leadership of Sharif Uddin, former vice-president of Chhatra League.

Asked, Sharif Uddin denied the attack and said he had heard one of their juniors was getting beaten up and he had gone to save him. "Is that my crime?" he said.

Contacted, University of Chittagong Proctor Prof Ahidul Islam told The Business Standard, "If the protestors do not obey the court's verdict, then we have nothing to say. We cannot go against the court. And if the injured students lodge complaints, we will take action."

As of 4:30 pm, students of Chittagong University (CU) and its affiliated colleges have been staging demonstrations at Sholoshahar railway station in Chattogram demanding reform of the quota system in government jobs.

After clashes reportedly with BCL leaders and activists, the students have blocked the roads, halting traffic.

Police were deployed in nearby areas amid the chaos.

In the early hours today, BCL members allegedly attacked quota reform protesters at the University of Chittagong, the Jahangirnagar University, and the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) during demonstrations, the protesters claimed.

The attacks have left at least 6-9 people injured, according to sources.