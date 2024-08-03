Clashes erupt between police, protesters in Bogura

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 08:57 pm

Related News

Clashes erupt between police, protesters in Bogura

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 08:57 pm
Protesters took the streets in Bogura on Saturday. Photo: TBS
Protesters took the streets in Bogura on Saturday. Photo: TBS

A violent clash between police and protesters occurred today (3 August) in Bogura's Zero Point, Satmatha, and surrounding areas.

Around 3.30pm, when the protesters started moving towards Nawabbari Road, the police fired tear gas at them, our correspondent reported from the spot.

In response, the students also threw bricks and stones at the police.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

By 6:30pm, clashes between police and protesters continued on several roads adjacent to Satmatha.

The agitated students threw stones at the Circuit House and Bogura Police Plaza and vandalised and set fire to the Satmatha traffic police box, police claimed.

Later, there was a chase between the police and the protesters in that area as well. The police later fired tear gas and rubber bullets, forcing the protesting students to leave the scene.

Bogra Police Superintendent Zakir Hasan told The Business Standard that the protesters set fire to a police box located at Satmatha. They also threw bricks and stones at police.

Earlier around 3pm, despite the rain, thousands of students gathered at the city's central Satmatha area as part of the protest.

The students' presence led to a complete halt in vehicular traffic in Satmatha, and locals were also seen joining the protest.

From the Jaleswaritala area, students and their guardians joined the march, while a large procession from the Borogola area converged at Satmatha, chanting various slogans. The students occupying Satmatha blocked all vehicles heading towards that area.

Top News

Bogura / Anti-Discrimination Student Movement / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

16h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

18h | Videos