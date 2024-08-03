Clashes erupt between police, protesters in Bogura

Protesters took the streets in Bogura on Saturday. Photo: TBS

A violent clash between police and protesters occurred today (3 August) in Bogura's Zero Point, Satmatha, and surrounding areas.

Around 3.30pm, when the protesters started moving towards Nawabbari Road, the police fired tear gas at them, our correspondent reported from the spot.

In response, the students also threw bricks and stones at the police.

By 6:30pm, clashes between police and protesters continued on several roads adjacent to Satmatha.

The agitated students threw stones at the Circuit House and Bogura Police Plaza and vandalised and set fire to the Satmatha traffic police box, police claimed.

Later, there was a chase between the police and the protesters in that area as well. The police later fired tear gas and rubber bullets, forcing the protesting students to leave the scene.

Bogra Police Superintendent Zakir Hasan told The Business Standard that the protesters set fire to a police box located at Satmatha. They also threw bricks and stones at police.

Earlier around 3pm, despite the rain, thousands of students gathered at the city's central Satmatha area as part of the protest.

The students' presence led to a complete halt in vehicular traffic in Satmatha, and locals were also seen joining the protest.

From the Jaleswaritala area, students and their guardians joined the march, while a large procession from the Borogola area converged at Satmatha, chanting various slogans. The students occupying Satmatha blocked all vehicles heading towards that area.