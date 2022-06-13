Clashes between police, Adamji Bihari Camp residents over the arrest of 32

The Shiddhirganj thana police and the residents of Sumilpara Bihari Camp locked into clashes on Monday following the arrest of 32 camp dwellers during a raid conducted on Sunday night.

The police conducted the raid to nab the accused in a case filed by a sub-inspector (SI) about the alleged beating of another SI at a mosque in Sumilpara Bihari Camp on Friday.

The clash took place when the camp residents blockaded the Chasara-Adamji road on Monday at 9:00am after they released the fellow camp dwellers and the police tried to disperse them from the spot.

The police and the demonstrators chased each other during the clash and the police fired teargas shells and fired shots. The demonstrators also hurled brickbats at the law enforcers.

Narayanganj district police superintendent Mohammed Zaidul Alam told The Business Standard that they conducted the raid in the area to arrest the accused of various cases and later sent them to the court. No policeman was injured in the clash, he added.

He, however, denied any casualty during the clashes.

The process to file a case in connection with the clashes was underway till the filing of this report.

Sumilpara Bihari Camp Chairman Liakat Hossain said lots of policemen conducted a raid on the camp from Sunday night till Monday morning and arrested 32 people. He alleged that even those who were not present in the mosque on Friday were also arrested by the police while they beat many of the camp residents thus making them furious.

Earlier on Friday, during the Juma prayer, shoes were thrown at SI Syed Azizul Haque at a mosque located at the Bihari Camp in Siddhirganj. The policeman was also beaten and injured.

On Saturday, a case was filed by SI Shahidul Islam with the Siddhirganj police station against 50 named and 125 anonymous accused.