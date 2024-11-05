Clash over supremacy killed one in Narail

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A 65-year-old man was killed and five others injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over establishing supremacy at Chandpur village in Kalia upazila of Narail district last night.

The deceased was identified as Sultan Molla of the village.

Quoting locals, Rashidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kalia Police Station, said Md Jamal, a member of Purulia Union Parishad, and Shariful Molla, a former UP member, had been at loggerheads over taking control of the area.

As a sequel to the enmity, the supporters of both groups, equipped with sharp weapons attacked each other, leaving Sultan killed on the spot.

Angered by the incident, the supporters of Shariful carried out attacks on the house of the supporters of Jamal group and looted cattle and gold ornaments.

Police are trying to arrest the attackers involved in the killing, said OC.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further trouble.

 

