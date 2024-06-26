Clash over Facebook comment leaves 20 injured in Sylhet

Bangladesh

UNB
26 June, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 10:18 am

Clash over Facebook comment leaves 20 injured in Sylhet

UNB
26 June, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 10:18 am
Map: BSS
Map: BSS

At least 20 people were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over a Facebook comment in Beanibazar upazila of Sylhet yesterday afternoon, said police.

Of the injured, Harun Rashid, Amjad Hossain, Rahat Ahmed, Parvez Ahmed, Matiur Rahman, Manik Ahmed, Kamal Hossain, Mahbubur Rahman, Abdul Hafiz, Jasim Uddin, Zahed Ahmed, Shihab Uddin, Nazrul Islam, Ali Haider, and Ali Ahmed received treatment from the emergency department of Beanibazar Upazila Health Complex. Other injured took treatment elsewhere 

Locals said an argument erupted on Facebook three-four days back between Saju of local Londoni Bari and a person from Noyabari.

When one of the feuding groups lodged a complaint with the concerned police station, a police team went to Charhia village yesterday morning to investigate.

In the presence of the police, both groups agreed to a social settlement and deposited Tk10,000 each with local leaders as a bond.

However, by noon, the two sides were engaged in a bloody clash, leaving 20 injured in the Charhia village under of Dubag union in the upazila.

Local UP Chairman Jalal Ahmed and member Jamil Ahmed expressed reluctance to make any comment on this point.

Beanibazar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Debdulal Dhar said they stopped the clash and detained two-three 3 accused in this connection.

