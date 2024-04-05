Clash over distribution of VGF rice in Habiganj, 50 hurt

Bangladesh

UNB
05 April, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 08:54 pm

Habiganj. Photo: Google Map
Habiganj. Photo: Google Map

At least 50 people were injured in a clash over the distribution of Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) rice — a government humanitarian programme — in Kaliarvanga union of Nabiganj upazila on Thursday (4 April) night.

According to the locals, an altercation erupted between two UP members Abdul Hai of Mandarkandi village and Rahela Begum regarding the names of cardholders of VGF rice on Thursday afternoon.

At one stage, Abdul Hai got excited and slapped Rahela Begum. Later, Rahlo Begum also kicked Abdul Hai. However, locals resolved the matter immediately after the incident.

Following the incident, supporters from both sides clashed with local weapons around 11:00pm, leaving at least 50 people injured on both sides.

On information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, said Masuk Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Nabiganj police station.

The injured were admitted to Nabiganj and Habiganj Sadar Hospitals. Of them, Al Amin was sent to Sylhet with serious injuries.

The situation is normal now, said the OC, adding that police have been deployed there.

