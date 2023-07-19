Clash over BNP's march: 80 Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal leaders, activists sued in Khulna

A case has been filed by police against 80 leaders and activists of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal, BNP's associate bodies, on charges of obstructing police from performing duties, attacking them and vandalizing vehicles.

Khulna Sadar Police Station's SI Md Shariful Islam filed the case on Tuesday (18 July) night.

The case was filed against 14 named people including vice-president of Jubo Dal Nazmul Huda Chowdhury Sagar, convenor of Khulna metropolitan unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal(JCD) Istiaq Ahmed Isti, member secretary Tajim Biswas, BNP leaders Masud Parvez Babu, Mahbub Hasan Piaru, Ibadul Haque Rubayet, Md. Helal Ahmed Sumon, Md. Robi, Asaduzzaman Mithu, Helal Hossain Gazi, Belal Hossain Gazi, Md. Nasim, Sheikh Nadimuzzaman Jonny and Khairuzzaman Sajib.

SI Shariful said, "They attacked us suddenly, police officers could die. One officer is taking treatment at the hospital".

380 sued in Pirojpur; 15 arrested

A case has been filed against 380 leaders and activists of BNP in connection with Tuesday's clash with police at Circuit House in Pirojpur district town.

Police also arrested 15 people in this connection.

Sub-inspector Maksudur Rahaman of Sadar Police Station filed the case against 80 identified and 300 unidentified people on Tuesday night, said officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station Abir Mohammad Hasan.

Convener of Pirojpur district unit BNP Alamgir Hossain and member secretary Gazi Wahiduzzaman Lavlu were among the accused.

According to the case statement, seven policemen were injured as some BNP men attacked police during their march programme in sadar upazila on Tuesday.

The injured are now taking treatment at Sadar Hospital.