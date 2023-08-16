Clash with medicine traders: KMCH students boycott classes

Bangladesh

UNB
16 August, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 04:51 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Students of Khulna Medical College Hospital boycotted classes and held a sit-in programme in front of the college on Wednesday morning over a clash with medicine traders.

At the time, the students locked the hospital director's office. Intern doctors are also on work abstention for the second day today.

Earlier on Monday night, a clash occurred between medicine traders and students in front of Khulna Medical College. At least 20 students and nine medicine traders were injured in the clash.

Due to the incident, the intern doctors are on a work abstention from 15 August. On the other hand, the medicine traders kept their drug stores closed for the second day.

Students claimed that a student of Khulna Medical College locked into an argument with a shopkeeper at a drugstore over the price of medicine.

At one point, several shopkeepers beat him up. When other students learned about it, they went to the drugstore, and the shopkeepers beat them up too.

