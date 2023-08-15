Clash in Dhaka, protest in Khulna over Sayeedi’s funeral prayers, burial

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 02:48 pm

Related News

Clash in Dhaka, protest in Khulna over Sayeedi’s funeral prayers, burial

Demanding his first namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers) to be held in Dhaka, supporters of Sayeedi blocked the ambulance carrying his body as it attempted to leave Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for Pirojpur

TBS Report
15 August, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 02:48 pm
The ambulance carrying Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi&#039;s body leaves Dhaka with the help of police on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 morning. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
The ambulance carrying Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi's body leaves Dhaka with the help of police on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 morning. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami supporters clashed with police in the capital's Shahbag when the body of one of its leaders and convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi was being moved to Pirojpur earlier this morning. 

Demanding his first namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers) to be held in Dhaka, supporters of Sayeedi blocked the ambulance carrying his body as it attempted to leave Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for Pirojpur at 3am on Tuesday (15 August).

At 5am, supporters of Sayeedi got into a clash with police. The ambulance later left for Pirojpur at around 5:30am with the help of police. 

Meanwhile, protests have started against the decision to bury the body of Delwar Hossain Sayeedi in Khulna. 

The protest started around 11pm at Darul Quran Siddiqia Kamil madrasa in Siddiqia Mohalla under Sonadanga police station in Khulna city. It is widely known as the madrasa of "Sayeedi Saheb" in Khulna. 

The protesters said they came to know that the body will be buried in the graveyard on the premises of the madrasa. They said Sayeedi's body will not be allowed to be buried in the graveyard as he had been convicted as a war criminal. 

Nazrul Islam, a local, filed a general diary with Sonadanga police station, seeking the help of the police to ensure Sayeedi is not buried there. 

In the general diary, Nazrul mentioned his father had donated land for the graveyard, mosque and madrasa during his life, Officer-in-charge of Sonadanga police station Momtajul Huq told The Business Standard. 

However, the Imam of Darul Quran Siddiqia Kamil Madrasa Jame Mosque Asaduzzaman said Sayeedi wanted to be buried in Khulna.

"The madrasa was established in 1983 by Delawar Hossain Sayeedi to spread madrasa education in Khulna city. As per his wish, there are designated places for Sayeedi and his wife's graves. After getting the news of his death, we held an emergency meeting in the madrasa with committee members and local dignitaries," Asaduzzaman added. 

He also said Sayeedi's son is coming to the country from the US and it will all depend on what the family wants. 

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi passed away at 8:40pm on Monday (14 August) at BSMMU.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader was under treatment at the hospital due to suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Sayeedi, who was jailed unto death at the Kashimpur Central Jail, complained of chest pain at around 2pm on Sunday.

Doctors at the Kashimpur jail took him to the Shahabuddin Medical College in Dhaka.

Later, the hospital authorities referred him to the BSMMU for treatment.

Top News

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1h | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

6h | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

1d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Respect to Bangabandhu

Respect to Bangabandhu

2h | TBS Today
The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

18h | TBS Stories
Only man who gave life for Bangabandhu

Only man who gave life for Bangabandhu

6h | TBS Stories
Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

20h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June