CJFB Performance Award to be held Friday, nominees announced

The 'CJFB Performance Award 2021' is going to be held on Friday, 24 December at 7:30pm, in the Hall of Fame of Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

Cultural Journalists Forum of Bangladesh (CJFB) is an organization of cultural journalists of major national dailies, television and online media.

This is the 20th CJFB event that recognises film, music and television talents. A total of 60 people have been nominated in 20 categories including lifetime achievement and 2 prizes in a special category.

The nominees are listed below.

Music

Best Singer: Imran Mahmudul (Tui Ki Amar Hobi Re), Tanjib Sarwar (Dube Dube), Minar Rahman (Keu Kotha Rakheni)

Best Singer: Mila (Aissala), Oishee (Megher Bari), Kana (Tui Ki Amar Hobi Re)

Best Music Director: Sajid Sarkar (Dube Dube), Pritam Hasan (Bhenge Porona Ebhabe), Hridoy Khan (Abaro)

Best Lyricist: Tanjib Sarwar (Dube Dube), Kabir Bakul (Tumi Amar Jibon), Rakib Hasan Rahul (Shundor Manush)

Best Band: Nemesis, Artcell, Avoid Rafa

Best Folk Singer: Shafi Mandal (Gurusadhan), Parvez (Nokkhotro), Momtaz (Manushgari)

Film

Best Actor: Shakib Khan (Shahenshah), Siam Ahmed (Bishwoshundori), Nirab Hossain (Hridoy Jurey)

Best Actress: Porimoni (Bishwoshundori), Sobnom Yesmin Bubli (Bir), Nusrat Faria (Shahenshah)

Best Director: Chayanika Chowdhury (Bishwoshundori), Kazi Hayat (Bir), Fakhrul Arefin Khan (Gondi)

Best Movies: Bir, Shahenshah, Bishwoshundori

Television

Best Actor: Tahsan Khan (Mukh o Mukhosher Golpo), Ziaul Faruk Apurbo (Mr. & Mrs. Chapabaj), Afran Nisho (Gojodontini)

Best Actress: Mehazabien Chowdhury (Photoframe), Tanjin Tisha (Hothat Dekha), Tasnia Farin (Je Shohore Taka Ore)

Best Actor (Critic): Chanchal Chowdhury (Chuti), Nusrat Imroz Tisha (Mukh o Mukhosher Golpo), Mosharraf Karim (Je Shohore Taka Ore)

Best Emerging Actor: Shamim Hasan Sarkar (Family Crisis), Mushfiqur R. Farhan (Crush), Ziaul Haque Palash (Bachelor Point)

Best Emerging Actress: Keya Payel (Hoyto Tomari Jonno), Sanjana Sarkar Riya (Bachelor Point), Sarika Saba (Family Crisis)

Best Drama (Series): Bachelor Point (Dhruv TV), Family Crisis (Cinematic), Noashal (Bengal Media Corporation Limited)

Best Drama (Single): Takla (Motion Rock), Vul Ei Shohorer Moddhobittoderi Chilo (CMV), Apa (Black and White)

Best Director: Kajal Arefin Ome (Bachelor Point), Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raj (Family Crisis), Mir Sabbir (Noashal)

Digital Platform

Best YouTubers: Tawhid Afridi, Raba Khan, Salman Muqtadir