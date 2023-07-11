CJ urges journalists not to publish news hampering image of state, judiciary

CJ urges journalists not to publish news hampering image of state, judiciary

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique today called upon the journalists to refrain from publishing any news that can hamper the image of the state and the judiciary.

"State is ours. Which party remains in power doesn't matter; we will have to take the state ahead. Journalists will have to play a responsible role in this regard," he said when the newly elected committee of Law Reporters Forum (LRF) paid a courtesy call on him on Tuesday.

Hasan Foez Siddique said the country's independence has been achieved in exchange for an ocean of blood.

"As the country became independent, we attained an independent judiciary. I have been able to come to this position in spite of being an offspring of a lower middle class family of a remote village of Khoksha upazila under Kushtia district," he said.

He urged all to work for the welfare of the country to make the independence meaningful.

"Just after taking the charge as chief justice, I made all-out strides to lessen the backlog of cases. By making visits throughout the country, I gave directives to judges to play a role in reducing the backlog of cases and carry out the judicial activities with patriotism," he said.

The chief justice said works are underway to set up restrooms named 'Nyaykunja' on the premises of each of the District and Sessions Judges Courts and other relevant courts across the country in order to alleviate sufferings of the justice-seeking people.

Newly elected President of LRF Shamima Akhter, General Secretary Habibur Rahman, Vice-President Prashanta Kumar Karmakar, Joint General Secretary Arafat Munna, Organizing Secretary Mehedi Hasan Dalim, Office Secretary Mahmudul Alam, Publicity and Publications Secretary Bahauddin Al Imran, Training and Welfare Secretary Jannatul Ferdous Tanvi, Executive Members Sheikh Muhammad Jamal Hossain, Abu Naser, SM Sakil Ahmed and Marzia Hashmi Mumu were present at the meeting.

