CJ pays tributes to martyrs of Liberation War, language movement, anti-discrimination student movement

UNB
12 August, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 11:34 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Newly appointed Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed paid tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War, Language Movement and recent Anti-Discrimination Student Movement by placing wreaths on Monday morning.

First, the chief justice went to National Memorial in Savar and paid respect to the martyrs of the Liberation War around 7am.

Later, he went to the Central Shaheed Minar and placed a wreath paying homage to the martyrs of the Language Movement around 8:50am.

He paid tributes to the martyrs of the recent student-led movement by placing wreath at Shaheed Minar.

Judges of the Supreme Court's Appellate Division and High Court and officials concerned were present.

