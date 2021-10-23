Civil society expects Paris agreement rules to be finalised  in COP26

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 06:12 pm

Related News

Civil society expects Paris agreement rules to be finalised  in COP26

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 06:12 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Saturday expressed hope to see a finalised Paris rule-book in COP26 to ensure the functionality of the Paris agreement in the upcoming UN climate change conference (COP26). 

CSO members exchanged views at a round table discussion titled "Pre-COP 26 National Dialogue: CSOs Concerns and Expectations" arranged by Center for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD), in association with COAST Foundation, CDP, CLEAN, RIB, SDS, CCDB, CANSA-BD, YPSA, BARCIK alongside other CSOs and development partner organisations, said a press release. 

In the discussion, CPRD Chief Executive Md Shamsuddoha presented the keynote speech and chaired the discussion.  

Dharitri Sarker, Deputy Secretary of Environment Ministry,  Syed Jahangir Hasan Masum, Executive Director, Coastal Development Partnership (CDP), Ms Rabeya Begum, Executive Director, Shariatpur Development Society (SDS), and many other distinguished guests, as well as CPRD staff, were present in the discussion.

In his presidential speech, Md Shamsuddoha said, "In order to stave off climate change, finalisation of the Paris rule-book is very much urgent, and we hope the upcoming COP26 will finalize the Paris rule-book. The Paris Agreement will be operational after the finalization of the Paris rule-book."

According to IPCC, the most effective way to control climate change is reducing greenhouse gas emissions, he said. 

"To implement this, setting an appropriate emission reduction target is very essential. The NDCs submitted so far are not enough to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees or well below 2 degrees Centigrade from the pre-industrial era," the CPRD chief added. 

In his speech,  Dharitri Sarker said, the developed countries are pursuing the target of limiting global temperature rise to 2 degrees centigrade above the pre-industrial level. 

"It is the NDCs properly set by the global community which can bring the rising global temperature under control. Our government, with its best possible efforts, is contributing to the climate actions for facing climate change," he added. 

CSOs / CPRD / COP26 climate summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

3h | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

3h | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

3h | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

1d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly