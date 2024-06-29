Civil Society demands Public Expenditure Review Commission to stop 'unbearable corruption'

Chief Moderator of EquityBD Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said during a press conference today (29 June) in Dhaka.
Chief Moderator of EquityBD Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said during a press conference today (29 June) in Dhaka.

The civil society has demanded a Public Expenditure Review Commission to stop "unbearable corruption" in the country.

"If the government could stop income tax evasion, which is nearly $25 billion, we would be able to double the social safety net programme for the poor or increase the per capita health allocation 4 times," Chief Moderator of EquityBD Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said during a press conference today (29 June) in Dhaka.

During the event titled "Highest priority on stopping corruption and capital flight not on increasing tax", He also urged for a law on annual wealth statements by public servants and capital punishment for their corruption.

The conference was held at the Economic Reporters' Forum auditorium in Dhaka jointly arranged by EquityBD and Bangladesh Krishok Federation, CSRL, NDF, Sundarban Surokkha Andolon, Trinomul Unnayan Sangstha, and Water Keepers Bangladesh. Md Ahsanul Karim Babor, director of the COAST Foundation, presented the keynote. 

In the keynote, Md Ahsanul Karim raised some demands - a Public Expenditure Review Commission must be formed to stop corruption; an Inter-country Bank Transparency Agreement must be launched to stop the capital flight and black money, the two major concerns of Bangladesh; citizens having dual nationality must submit their asset and bank statement every year; instead of reducing subsidy forced by the lenders, the government must stop the unnecessary and irrational public expenditure.

Iqbal Faruk of Water Keepers Bangladesh, ASM Badrul Alam of Bangladesh Krishok Foundation, Mir Mohammad Ali, Associate Professor of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Ibnul Syed Rana of NDF, and Mizanur Rahman of Economic Reporters' Forum spoke in the conference.

ASM Badrul Alam of Bangladesh Krishok Federation said the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who lent Bangladesh $4.7 billion recently, forced the government to stop the electricity subsidy. "But they didn't prescribe to stop the unnecessary and irrational public expenditure."

Mir Mohammad Ali, assistant professor of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University said the government must not reduce the subsidy as those are spent for people's well-being. 

"Rather, the government should invest in life-saving services like water, health, and electricity to increase the quality of life."

Mizanur Rahman of the Economic Reporters' Forum said those who were assigned to stop corruption and generating black money have left the country with a lot of assets and money.

Ibnul Syed Rana of NDF said, "Aow is the time to raise our voice and stop the capital flight."

