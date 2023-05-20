Civil society for aid localisation to meet growing humanitarian needs

Civil Society Organisations have asked for the localisation of aid to narrow the gap between humanitarian needs and the funds received.

While addressing a seminar titled "State of the Humanitarian System Report 2022: Bangladesh Perspective," on Saturday, civil society leaders stressed the importance of promoting aid localisation to reduce operational costs amid an increase in humanitarian crises and affected individuals, coupled with a decrease in funding.

COAST Foundation, in collaboration with the Active Learning Network for Accountability and Performance in Humanitarian Action (ALNAP), a London-based network of humanitarian agencies, organised the seminar at the Lakeshore Hotel in Gulshan.

The seminar was moderated by Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, executive director of COAST Foundation, and the keynote address was delivered by Jennifer Doherty of ANLAP.

Jennifer highlighted the global escalation of conflicts, disasters, and displacement, which have been further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.

Forced displacement more than doubled to 89.3 million in 2021 from 39 million in 2012, with 161 million people facing acute food insecurity, she mentioned, adding that the need for humanitarian aid surged to $255 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $339 million in 2023.

These figures expose the vulnerabilities in the humanitarian system, including the concentration of funding and limited support for UN agencies, Jennifer further added.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury acknowledged Bangladesh's commendable success in combating Covid-19 and emphasised the necessity of granting decision-making authority to local staff, providing necessary facilities, and entrusting leadership to local and national NGOs.

Md Mizanur Rahman, director general of the Department of Disaster Management, highlighted Bangladesh's progress in disaster management, particularly the significant reduction in cyclone-related deaths.

He stressed the need to strengthen capabilities in addressing earthquakes and landslides to further enhance disaster preparedness.

Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, refugee relief and repatriation commissioner, underscored the importance of addressing social tensions between displaced Rohingya and the host communities.

He also highlighted the challenges faced in Cox's Bazar due to demographic imbalances and depleting water levels.

Repatriation efforts, collaboration with NGOs and INGOs, and the active engagement of local communities were emphasised as crucial components of the response, he added.

Gwyn Lewis, UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh, drew attention to the impact of limited funding on supporting the Rohingya people and stressed the urgent need to improve efficiency in resource utilisation.

Simon Lever, councilor of the British High Commission, emphasised the importance of open discussions on localisation efforts, ensuring that the right support reaches the right people at the right time.

He acknowledged the pivotal role of local responders and advocated for the promotion of local sourcing of resources.

Nusrat Gazali, deputy chief mission of IoM Bangladesh, highlighted the significance of consolidating efforts between various organisations to ensure effective humanitarian responses.

KAM Morshed, senior director of Advocacy for Social Change at Brac, stressed the importance of globally accepted indicators and the need to tailor responses to specific contexts.