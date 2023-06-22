Civil society activist AKM Mustaque Ali passes away

Bangladesh

Civil society activist AKM Mustaque Ali passes away

Mustaque was the executive director of Incidin Bangladesh

AKM Mustaque Ali, executive director and board secretary of Integrated Community and Industrial Development (INCIDIN) Bangladesh, died of blood cancer at the Bangkok Hospital in Thailand on Wednesday aged 52.     

He left behind his wife and a son, says a press release.

The body of Mustaque was expected to be returned home Thursday afternoon.

He will be buried at Rayer Bazar graveyard in the capital after Namaz-e-janaza at Dhaka University Central Mosque after Jumma prayers Friday.  

Meanwhile, in a condolence message, Incidin Bangladesh has expressed deep shock at the death of Mustaque and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul while also conveying profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

 

AKM Mustaque Ali

